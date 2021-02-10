Officer charged in crash into house suspended, to be fired

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The police commissioner of Philadelphia has suspended with intent to dismiss an off-duty police officer accused of driving under the influence when his car went out of control and crashed into a northeast Philadelphia home, hitting two residents and critically injuring one of them.

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw earlier called the involvement of a police officer in such a case “appalling.”

Gregory Campbell, 27, is charged with aggravated assault while driving under the influence and related charges including criminal mischief and aggravated assault by vehicle. Campbell, an officer for the past two years, was most recently assigned to the 14th district.

Police say the car was heading north on Caroline Road near the Northeast Philadelphia Airport when it went airborne and crashed into the home at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday. Police say the car went through the property, leaving a 53-year-old woman trapped under the vehicle and unconscious.

The woman was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in critical condition. A 45-year-old man was also injured. Two dogs were struck, and one was killed. Police said the crash “also caused extensive property damage to the home itself."

Police said Wednesday that the commissioner had suspended Campbell for 30 days with the intent to dismiss at the end of that period. Outlaw said over the weekend that “a family should always feel safe in their home" but Campbell's actions “shattered that reality.”

Campbell's attorney, Steven Patton, said in a statement Wednesday that his client's “thoughts are with the victims and their family during this time." He declined additional comment on the charges.