OSHA investigating fatal construction accident in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Federal workplace safety officials are investigating a fatal construction accident in Rapid City.

The Rapid City Journal reports the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the trench collapse that trapped two workers, killing one of them.

Fire officials said the accident happened Monday afternoon while the men were working. Police and medics arrived to find the men trapped under a dirt pile — one man submerged up to his chest and another completely submerged up to his head. His body was recovered after about five hours of digging, officials said.

The rescued man was uninjured.

Officials said the men were digging the trench in the front yard of a home when the collapse happened.

The names of the men have not been released.