https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/OR-110-DecrimDrugs-All-100-15756077.php
OR-110-DecrimDrugs-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
Oregon: Provide Addiction Recovery Services (Fund with marijuana tax
and reduce penalties for possession of certain drugs)
1316 of 1333 precincts reporting - 99 percent
x-Yes, 1,333,268 - 58 percent
No, 947,297 - 42 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Walmart just changed when its PS5 Black Friday deals go live
-
2
Sheriff's office: Body found on side of road
-
3
Get this VIZIO 70 inch TV for under $500 for Black Friday
-
4
Fatal train collision
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
6
Results for Nov. 3 election races in Lake County
-
7
Hunters bring deer to DNR check station
-
8
SHERIFF'S CORNER: "White meat or dark meat?"
-
9
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
10
Hunter has success in Lake County
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.