https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/OR-110-DecrimDrugs-All-100-15747508.php
OR-110-DecrimDrugs-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
Oregon: Provide Addiction Recovery Services (Fund with marijuana tax
and reduce penalties for possession of certain drugs)
1316 of 1333 precincts reporting - 99 percent
x-Yes, 1,332,960 - 58 percent
No, 947,038 - 42 percent
