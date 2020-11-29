https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/OR-107-AmendCampaignFin-All-100-15760955.php
Published
Oregon: Amend Campaign Finance (Allow reform laws)
1316 of 1333 precincts reporting - 99 percent
x-Yes, 1,763,276 - 78 percent
No, 488,413 - 22 percent
