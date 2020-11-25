https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/OR-107-AmendCampaignFin-All-100-15753124.php
OR-107-AmendCampaignFin-All,100
The Associated PressUpdated
Oregon: Amend Campaign Finance (Allow reform laws)
1316 of 1333 precincts reporting - 99 percent
x-Yes, 1,762,987 - 78 percent
No, 488,313 - 22 percent
