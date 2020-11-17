https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/OR-107-AmendCampaignFin-All-100-15732968.php
Oregon: Amend Campaign Finance (Allow reform laws)
1310 of 1333 precincts reporting - 98 percent
x-Yes, 1,754,457 - 78 percent
No, 485,434 - 22 percent
