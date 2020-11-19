https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/OR-09-LegalMushrm-All-100-15738849.php
OR-09-LegalMushrm-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
Oregon: Legalize Psilocybin (License, regulate, tax)
1313 of 1333 precincts reporting - 98 percent
x-Yes, 1,265,637 - 56 percent
No, 1,004,710 - 44 percent
