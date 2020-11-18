https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/OR-09-LegalMushrm-All-100-15735854.php
OR-09-LegalMushrm-All,100
Updated
Oregon: Legalize Psilocybin (License, regulate, tax)
1311 of 1333 precincts reporting - 98 percent
x-Yes, 1,263,501 - 56 percent
No, 1,003,335 - 44 percent
