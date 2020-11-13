https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/OR-09-LegalMushrm-All-100-15724578.php
Oregon: Legalize Psilocybin (License, regulate, tax)
1291 of 1333 precincts reporting - 97 percent
x-Yes, 1,233,241 - 56 percent
No, 981,614 - 44 percent
