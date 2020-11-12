https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/OR-09-LegalMushrm-All-100-15721542.php
OR-09-LegalMushrm-All,100
The Associated PressUpdated
Oregon: Legalize Psilocybin (License, regulate, tax)
1291 of 1333 precincts reporting - 97 percent
x-Yes, 1,233,241 - 56 percent
No, 981,614 - 44 percent
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
2
Commissioners discuss ORVs, use of county-owned vehicles
-
3
Tom Lounsbury: Opening day anticipation
-
4
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
5
Why an abortion law ruling triggered mass protests in Poland
-
6
History of African American resorts
-
7
Results for Nov. 3 election races in Lake County
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.