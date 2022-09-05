OPEC+ faces what to do about lower oil prices; drivers cheer

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries are weighing how much crude to ship to a troubled global economy as recession fears have sent prices far down from summertime peaks.
And that is a concern for producers like Saudi Arabia and Russia, whose state coffers benefited from oil prices that peaked in June at over $120 per barrel, but a blessing for U.S. drivers who have seen pump prices fall along with the cost of crude. U.S. oil traded at around $89 per barrel Monday, while international benchmark Brent traded around $95.50.