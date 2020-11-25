https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/OK-805-ModFelonySentence-All-100-15753223.php
Oklahoma: Modify Felony Sentencing (Exempt criminal history)
100 percent
Yes, 588,280 - 39 percent
x-No, 923,328 - 61 percent
