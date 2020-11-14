https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/OK-805-ModFelonySentence-All-100-15727219.php
OK-805-ModFelonySentence-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
Oklahoma: Modify Felony Sentencing (Exempt criminal history)
100 percent
Yes, 588,280 - 39 percent
x-No, 923,328 - 61 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Anglers still finding a few opportunities
-
2
Tom Lounsbury: Opening day anticipation
-
3
Steelhead fishing should be picking up
-
4
Sheriff race won by Richard L. Martin
-
5
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Honoring those who have served
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.