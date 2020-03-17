Northam pushes 10-person limit at restaurants, gyms

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam urged restaurants, gyms, theaters and other businesses on Tuesday to implement a 10-person limit in response to the coronavirus.

Northam said at a Capitol news conference that he hoped Virginians would voluntarily comply with new federal guidelines urging people not to gather in groups of more than 10 people, though he said he'd had discussions with the state attorney general and others about how to enforce the limit if necessary.

“I'm much more about carrots than I am about sticks,” Northam said. “Hopefully we get to the point where we don't have to do a lot of enforcement.”

Several other states and cities have ordered restaurants and bars to close, which Northam said he did not favor. He said Virginians get about half their meals from restaurants and an outright ban would be harmful.

Northam said he was also ordering the temporary closure of Department of Motor Vehicle offices around the state.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Virginia had 67 cases of the virus, including one that is the first known instance at a long-term care facility.