North Korean leader swears to overcome economic hardships KIM TONG-HYUNG, Associated Press June 18, 2021 Updated: June 18, 2021 9:32 p.m.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “solemnly swore” to navigate his country out of deepening economic troubles as he concluded a major ruling party meeting, acknowledging food shortages and urging officials to prepare for both dialogue and confrontation with the U.S.
North Korea’s state media released Kim’s comments shortly before President Joe Biden’s special representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, arrived in South Korea on Saturday for talks over stalled nuclear diplomacy with the North.