North Dakota tribe to supply natural gas to hydrogen plant

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Natural gas that’s being burned off and wasted as a byproduct of oil production on an American Indian reservation in North Dakota will be used as a feedstock for a proposed plant to produce carbon-free hydrogen, state and industry officials announced Wednesday.
Bakken Energy and Mitsubishi Power Americas announced a memorandum of understanding with the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation to be the natural gas supplier for its Great Plains Hydrogen Hub in western North Dakota. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.