North Dakota reports additional COVID-19 death, 42 new cases

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Another person has died from COVID-19 in North Dakota, bringing the total number of deaths to 57, state health officials said Thursday.

The state Health Department said the victim was a Cass County man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

The Department of Health said another 42 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday, bring the total number of cases to 2,481.

Cass County, which remains the epicenter of the state’s coronavirus outbreak, had 36 additional cases. The county, which contains Fargo, has had a total of 1,632 cases.

Health officials say 65,773 people statewide so far have tested negative for the virus.

Thirty-five people are currently hospitalized with the virus, down five from Wednesday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.