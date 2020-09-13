North Dakota records 431 positive tests for the coronavirus

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota officials on Sunday confirmed 431 new positive cases of the coronavirus, after more than 8,500 tests in the last day.

The cases included 90 in Burleigh County, 87 in Cass County, 42 in Morton County, 38 in Stutsman County and 35 in Stark County.

The report listed one new death, a woman in her 60s from Benson County with underlying health conditions. A total of 168 people have died since the pandemic began.

The active cases went up by 220, to a total of 2,754.

There have been 482 cases per 100,000 people in North Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks first in the country for new cases per capita, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.