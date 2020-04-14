North Dakota oil production up slightly in February

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Regulators said Tuesday that daily oil production in North Dakota rose slightly in February.

According to the Department of Mineral Resources, North Dakota produced an average of 1.45 million barrels of oil daily in February. That’s up 1% from 1.43 million barrels a day in January.

Natural gas production in North Dakota slipped in February. The state produced nearly 90 billion cubic feet of natural gas in February, down from 93.6 billion cubic feet in January. But daily natural gas production of 3.1 billion cubic feet in February was a record.

Statewide, companies flared 13% of all gas produced in February, above the 12% target.

There were 16,118 wells producing in February, up from 16,014 in January. The February tallies are the latest figures available.

There were 34 drill rigs operating Tuesday, down 18 from the March average. The state had been averaging about 60 operating rigs.

The February numbers are before the coronavirus pandemic devastated the U.S. oil industry.