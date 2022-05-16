North Dakota governor's own funds target fellow Republicans

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota GOP Gov. Doug Burgum has shelled out nearly $1 million ahead of the state’s primary election largely to a political action campaign that historically has focused on defeating Republican far-right candidates or those who do not agree with his spending initiatives and policy goals.
The second-term governor has given $935,000 to the Dakota Leadership PAC, according to campaign filings. The contributions continue a trend by the wealthy former software executive of reaching deep into his own pockets in an effort to help elect legislators more obliging to his wishes.