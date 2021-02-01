North Dakota bill aims to standardize penalties for speeders

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A bipartisan bill aims to standardize sanctions for lead-footed drivers in North Dakota, a move that could spur higher fines and more points assessed against driving records for speeding.

The measure also would forbid cities to double state speeding fines within their city limits.

Grand Forks Democratic Rep. Corey Mock — a former stock car racer — is the main sponsor of HB 1279 that seeks to replace a system of tiered penalties in place since 1979.

“Traffic fines are all over the board,” Mock said. The bill makes “speeding fines more consistent, understandable, and in line with the intent of our traffic laws.

The House Transportation Committee has not acted on the bill. It could reach the full House this week.

North Dakota has speeding fines for 55 and under zones, a 60-65 zone and a 70-75 zone.

Currently, a driver can be hit with a $30 fine for going 6 mph over a 70 mph limit; $50 for going 16 mph over in a 60 mph zone; and $28 for going 21 mph over the limit in a 55 mph zone.

The proposed legislation would assess $5 for each mph over the speed limit regardless of the speed zone. It does not “incentivize speeding in slower zones because of lower fines,” Mock said.

Under the proposed measure, drivers going 10 mph over the limit in any zone would be fined $50. That's still a bargain for heavy-footed drivers compared to South Dakota, which assess a $117.50 fine for going 10 mph over the speed limit, and Minnesota, which has a $115 penalty. Montana charges $40, according to data provided by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, which is not taking a position on the proposed bill.

Points penalties levied against drivers who go over speed limits also are standardized under the measure.

For example, people caught speeding 10 mph over the limit in under 55 zones and in 60-65 mph zones lose no points under current law. The proposed legislation would count a point against a driver’s record, the same as it is now for going 10 mph over in a 70-75 mph zone.

A driver’s license can be suspended if the driver accumulates too many points.

School and construction zone fines also would be adjusted to align with the new schedules, according to Mock.

Speeding in a school zone would carry a $40 minimum fine plus the speeding fine. Speeding in construction zones would be an $80 minimum fine, plus the speeding fine and penalty.