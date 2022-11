BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — New House and Senate leaders have been elected by Republican majorities in the North Dakota Legislature.

Sen. David Hogue, a Minot lawyer, and Rep. Mike Lefor, a Dickinson businessman, were chosen Monday night to serve two-year leadership terms by members their respective chambers . The new leaders replace Sen. Rich Wardner and Rep. Chet Pollert, both of whom are retiring.