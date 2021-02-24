North Carolina women's school to add health-oriented majors

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C (AP) — A North Carolina women’s college says it plans to add health-oriented majors to its curriculum beginning in the fall.

Salem College said in a news release on Wednesday that it will be offering health sciences, health humanities and health advocacy and humanitarian systems. The Winston-Salem school also says it is offering women’s leadership development programming, a renewed core liberal arts curriculum and expanded internship and service-learning opportunities, all centered on leadership and health.

Sarah L. Berga, member of the Salem Academy and College Board of Trustees and professor and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Buffalo, said as the nation enters a post-COVID world, it’s critical to develop a new generation and network of women prepared to drive progress among the myriad of intersecting health issues.

Salem College, founded in 1772, is the nation’s oldest educational institution for girls and woman in the U.S.