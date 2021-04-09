North Carolina sites to resume J&J vaccines after CDC review

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal health officials say it's safe to continue administering Johnson & Johnson shots at three vaccination sites in North Carolina that had an increase in reports of adverse reactions on Thursday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the all-clear late Thursday and again Friday morning. Four of the more than 2,300 people who received a J&J vaccine at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Thursday were hospitalized, and all but one had been released by Thursday night. Fourteen people experienced minor reactions that could be treated on-site.