BOONE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded during a standoff Wednesday, authorities said.

Watauga County Emergency Services said a Watauga County deputy was shot during the standoff in a neighborhood in the town of Boone, near the Tennessee border, according to WGHP. No other details were available. A spokesman for the Watauga County Sheriff's Office didn't immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment.