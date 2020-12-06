North Carolina reports new daily high in coronavirus cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina is reporting a new high of coronavirus cases for the second day in a row.

North Carolina reported 6,438 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Sunday. That compares to 6,018 cases the state reported Saturday.

Cases have been rising significantly in the state in the past week. North Carolina went over 6,000 cases just two days after rising above 5,000 cases.

North Carolina’s health secretary described the increases as “very worrisome” on Saturday. Dr. Mandy Cohen said state officials were looking at what further actions could be taken to save lives in the state.