WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A group of students stole car keys and cash from a North Carolina school teacher's purse before crashing the vehicle they took into a tree, a sheriff's office said.

The reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect took car keys and a purse with cash from the the tote bag of a teacher at Wiley Middle School, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools also confirmed the incident.