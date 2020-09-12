North Carolina man gets 8 years in child pornography case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man with the username “NC Pig” has been sentenced to eight years in prison after authorities connected him to an online chatroom for child pornography

Federal prosecutors said William Gene Kaleb Koch pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography earlier this year and was sentenced before a federal judge Thursday.

The 45-year-old Koch, of Wilmington, also received five years of supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a news release that federal agents traced Koch to the username “NC Pig” after infiltrating an online chatroom where Koch had shared pictures of child pornography.

The Wilmington Police Department and federal agents raided Koch’s home in August 2018 after obtaining a search warrant. Prosecutors said Koch later admitted sending and receiving pornographic content in the chatroom.

Prosecutors said agents found hundreds of videos and more than 14,000 pictures of child pornography on Koch's electronic devices.