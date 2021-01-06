North Carolina man gets 6 years for firearms possession

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was sentenced to six years for possession of firearms while being a convicted felon, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a news release Tuesday that a search of 21-year-old Nicholas Travon Edwards’ home by the Raleigh Police Department turned up four pistols, a rifle, two extended magazines containing 60 rounds of ammunition, a rifle mount, a scope and 10 rounds for a 9mm pistol. Investigators determined one of the firearms was stolen, prosecutors said, citing court documents.

The search also turned up marijuana and oxycodone, according to the news release.

Edwards pleaded guilty to breaking and entering in November 2017 after authorities said he broke into a building and stole equipment from a tree service.