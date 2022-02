KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been arrested and charged in his mother's stabbing death, a sheriff's office said.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a location in Kannapolis on Monday about a possible stabbing. When they arrived, they found the body of Julie Bostian Corriher, 55, lying in the yard near an outdoor camper, news outlets reported.