North Carolina man accused of sex crimes facing new charges

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man charged by authorities earlier this year with taking indecent liberties with a child is facing new charges after victims from years ago came forward, a sheriff's office said.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said Delmus “Buddy” Foss was charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child stemming from a Nov. 7, 2020 investigation, news outlets reported. Deputies said once their investigation began into the assault of a 6-year-old girl who lived in the Beulaville area, several adults came forward to make more accusations of sexual assault against Foss that they said happened during their childhoods.