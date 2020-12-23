North Carolina man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman

BURLINGTON, N.C, (AP) — Charges were filed against a man who allegedly kidnapped a woman, assaulted her and held her against her will for three days, police in North Carolina said.

James Russell Gilmore, 53, of Burlington was charged by Burlington police with first-degree kidnapping and assault on a female, The Times-News of Burlington reported.

According to Burlington police, officers responded to a call on Dec. 22 and detained Gilmore after a brief investigation. Police said the victim is a 62-year-old woman who had dated Gilmore occasionally before the incident.

Gilmore is jailed without bond and it’s not known if he has an attorney.