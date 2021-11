ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's deputy accused of assaulting a man with a flashlight has resigned from his job, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the district attorney's office said Michael Hal Shaw II, 39, of Elizabethtown, was booked into the Brunswick County jail after he was indicted by a Bladen County grand jury on Monday on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, news outlets reported.