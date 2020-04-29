North Carolina county urges governor to ease restrictions

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina county has prepared a symbolic order declaring support for reopening businesses while acknowledging its residents are still subject to the governor's stay-home order.

The Gaston County Commission issued a statement Wednesday that the county doesn't need to be subjected to what it describes as a one-size-fits-all statewide stay-home order to fight COVID-19.

Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-home order remains in effect through May 8 and will be followed by a multi-phased plan to ease restrictions on businesses.

The Gaston County Commission posted online a copy of a “reopening order” saying that businesses there are poised to reopen. The document also makes clear that county residents remain subject to the provisions of the governor's statewide order despite any changes to the local order.

The document posted online wasn't signed. The Gaston Gazette reported that Commission Chairman Tracy Philbeck said he planned to sign the order that would symbolically take effect Wednesday.

"We’re letting our folks know, we support them going back to work,” Philbeck said at a news conference.

In response to calls to ease more business restrictions, Cooper said Tuesday he understands that people are out of work and “a lot of families are hanging by a thread,” which is why he’s pressing for unemployment benefits and loans for small businesses. But public health is first and foremost, he said.