North Carolina appeals court online arguments is a first

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The COVID-19 outbreak means North Carolina's intermediate-level appeals court will make history by hearing oral arguments in a case using online video.

Three judges from the 15-member state Court of Appeals plan to listen to lawyers remotely on Thursday afternoon through videoconferencing. That will be a first for the court.

Judges Lucy Inman, Valerie Zachary and Reuben Young are presiding over a case involving a civil lawsuit that alleged battery during an encounter between two men outside a Cabarrus County tool shop more than 10 years ago. The defendant appealed a $3 million verdict favoring the plaintiff.

Members of the public also can watch the arguments online, like they can in person under normal circumstances.

The videoconferencing arrangement comes as the judicial system has postponed cases in courtrooms across the state due to the pandemic. The state remains under a stay-at-home order.