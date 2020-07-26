Nonprofit turning trashed bikes into works of art

METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — A nonprofit that cleans trash from the Merrimack and other rivers in Massachusetts has figured out what to with some of the many bicycles it fishes from the depths — turn them into works of art.

Using the imagination and ideas of volunteers for the Methuen-based Clean River Project, the bikes have been “upcycled,” painted in bright colors and adorned with flowers.

“We get creative,” Rocky Morrison, president of the organization, told The Eagle-Tribune.

The group asks for a donation of $100 or more for the reconditioned bikes and all proceeds offset the project’s operating costs.

“The gears were broken and pedals were broken,” Morrison said. “We came up with the idea they would be great pieces of art for restaurants and other places.”

So far, the river project has sold three bikes, including one that now adorns an outdoor seating area at Rolf’s Pub in North Andover.

The inspiration for the bicycle painting project originally came from a Facebook follower who donated $10 for a wire plant rack volunteers found in the river.

The follower repainted the rack and lined it with plants.