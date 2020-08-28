Nonprofit seeks to lure people back to downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A nonprofit group has launched a marketing and social media campaign aimed at luring people back to Indianapolis' downtown, where businesses are suffering amid the coronavirus pandemic and social unrest that left its mark on the area.

The city-wide “Back Downtown" initiative announced Thursday by Downtown Indy Inc. in partnership with Section 127 encourages residents to patronize downtown businesses to help reinvigorate the heart of Indiana's capital.

The campaign by the private, nonprofit group that works to boost downtown Indianapolis includes banners that will be installed around downtown and a short video to convince people to return to the area to shop, dine and play.

“This concept serves as a rallying cry and inspires residents to discover downtown again,” Downtown Indy said in a news release.

The new effort comes a week after Indianapolis officials announced they will spend $750,000 in downtown tax-increment financing revenue on additional safety measures in the city’s Mile Square area.

That spending includes increasing the number of hours off-duty Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers patrol the area on foot and bike, and the installation of two security cameras linked to the police department's monitoring system, at up to 150 properties.

Tom McGowan, who co-chairs the Downtown Recovery Committee that Downtown Indy launched in July, said the area is improving.

“Let’s not focus our attention on our fall, the punches we’ve taken,” he said Thursday. “Let’s focus on the bounce — and that’s what we plan to do.”

The “Back Downtown" campaign coincides with a $1 million marketing campaign by Visit Indy — the city's convention and visitors bureau — and the city to attract Indiana residents living outside of Marion County to visit Indianapolis.