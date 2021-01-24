Nonprofit brings housing to northern New England, New York

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — A nonprofit group is using a $1 million award from the Northern Border Regional Commission to build and renovate rental apartments in Vermont and upstate New York.

The Northern Forest Center is currently working on a project to build six, two-bedroom apartments in downtown Lancaster, New Hampshire.

The Caledonian Record reports that Northern Forest President Rob Riley says they are in talks in St. Johnsbury and Tupper Lake, New York, to potentially create 18 housing units between the two locations, similar to those under construction in Lancaster. An additional 12 units have been developed in Millinocket, Maine.

“We want to make sure we have the appropriate partnerships set in place before we leap into things,” Riley said.

Riley said the $1 million award is the initial capital for the projects in New York and Vermont.

“What we see as a pervasive challenge across the region is a lack of quality affordable rentals,” Riley said. “It’s impeding workforce and economic development. As we look toward our mission of creating vibrant places, this is a significant roadblock.”

The Northern Border Regional Commission is a federal-state partnership focused on economic development in Northern New England and upstate New York.