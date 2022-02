Noncitizens will be allowed to vote in local elections in two Vermont cities — Winooski and Montpelier — on Tuesday during the state's annual Town Meeting day.

In Winooski, a city of about 7,300 that is home to immigrants from around the world, 37 noncitizens had registered to vote by early Monday, according to the city clerk. Same-day voter registration will allow potentially more people to sign up on Tuesday. The city estimates that it has more than 600 noncitizen residents.