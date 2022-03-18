Noem signs medical pot bills, placing a limit on homegrown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday signed five bills to make changes to the state's medical marijuana laws, including putting a cap on the number of cannabis plants that medical marijuana patients can grow in their homes.

The Republican governor cast the bills as part of her effort to implement a “safe and responsible” medical marijuana program that is focused on patients. South Dakota voters in 2020 enacted the law to legalize medical marijuana in the state, and Noem this year pushed for several changes to the program.