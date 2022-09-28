Noem changes course on grocery tax, promises to repeal it

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem made a campaign promise Wednesday to repeal the state's tax on groceries, changing course on a bipartisan proposal she did not support in March.
The Republican governor made the announcement two days ahead of a Friday debate with her Democratic challenger Jamie Smith, a state lawmaker who pushed the repeal of the 4.5% tax on groceries for years and helped broker a bipartisan vote to pass it in the House this year.