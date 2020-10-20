Noblesville residents protest against proposed gravel pit

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Demonstrators against a proposed 40-acre gravel pit in central Indiana gathered outside City Hall to protest the project claiming it would increase truck traffic, noise and pollution.

About 50 residents protested Monday night that building a gravel pit next to Potter's Bridge Park in Noblesville would put at risk the health and safety of hundreds of families that visit the park.

A hearing on the issue has been postponed until next month, according to The Indianapolis Star.

The public hearing before the Plan Commission was to consider the necessary zoning changes from agricultural to an industrial-type use. Beaver Materials owner Chris Beaver and the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department say they want the pit built so they can fill it with water to make a lake a decade from now.

Though the gravel pit hearing was removed from the agenda Monday, protestors decided to proceed with the demonstration and gathered a petition with 3,000 names they submitted to the Plan Commission.

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen dropped by the protest and engaged with the demonstrators — though he said it didn’t mean he was leaning one way or another. He, along with council members and other lawmakers have said they are staying neutral on the plan until they review all the evidence.

Denise Aschleman, a Noblesville senior planner, said the Plan Commission will advance the proposal with a recommendation to pass or reject to the City Council following the November hearing.