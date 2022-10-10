Former Fed Chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks DAVID KEYTON, FRANK JORDANS and PAUL WISEMAN, Associated Press Oct. 10, 2022 Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 9:25 a.m.
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, who put his academic expertise on the Great Depression to work reviving the American economy after the 2007-2008 financial crisis, won the Nobel Prize in economic sciences along with two other U.S.-based economists for their research into the fallout from bank failures.
Bernanke was recognized Monday along with Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig. The Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm said the trio's research had shown “why avoiding bank collapses is vital.”
DAVID KEYTON, FRANK JORDANS and PAUL WISEMAN