No public bus service in Detroit due to Driver work stoppage
DETROIT (AP) — Public bus service in Detroit has been shut down early Friday as drivers are staging a work stoppage due to a labor dispute, the city's Transportation Department said Friday.
Transportation officials said in a release from the mayor's office that they are working with union representatives to get buses back on city streets “as soon as possible.”
No other details were released.
