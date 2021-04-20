'No place for you': Indian hospitals buckle amid virus surge ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL and NEHA MEHROTRA, Associated Press April 20, 2021 Updated: April 20, 2021 7:07 a.m.
NEW DELHI (AP) — Seema Gandotra, sick with the coronavirus, gasped for breath in an ambulance for 10 hours, as it tried unsuccessfully at six hospitals in India's sprawling capital to find an open bed. By the time she was admitted, it was too late, and the 51-year-old died hours later.
Rajiv Tiwari, whose oxygen levels began falling after he tested positive for the virus, has the opposite problem: He identified an open bed, but the 30-something resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh can't get to it. “There is no ambulance to take me to hospital,” he said.
Written By
ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL and NEHA MEHROTRA