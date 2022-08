LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A small airplane made an emergency landing Friday in a commercial district in Libertyville, officials said.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports that engine failure forced the pilot to land the plane about 10:15 p.m. on Milwaukee Avenue near a Trader Joe's store. No one was injured, according to fire officials.

“Looks like a textbook landing, given the circumstances,” Libertyville fire officials said Saturday in a Facebook post.

Libertyville is 48 miles (77 kilometers) north of Chicago.

The pilot steered clear of automobiles while landing on a wide stretch of the street. The plan had minor damage from apparently hitting a street sign.

The plan was towed to Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.