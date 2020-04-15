No end in sight for New Mexico emergency restrictions

The New Mexico Supreme Court hears arguments for and against a proposal by some county clerks to conduct the primary elections by mail-in ballot in Santa Fe, N.M., Tuesday April 14, 2020. Justice Barbara Vigil, right, as well as the attorneys, appeared by video and the courtroom was almost empty due to restrictions because of the coronavirus. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — There is no end in sight for a public health emergency declared by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in response to the coronavirus as deaths accelerate.

The governor and public health officials scheduled a live public news conference Wednesday about their efforts to limit the spread of the virus as outbreaks afflicted Native American communities and nursing homes.

An attorney for the governor on Tuesday said the state is almost certain to extend into May its current public health emergency that has suspended nonessential businesses, banned gatherings of more than five people.

Republican elected officials and some small business owners are pressuring the state to reopen with small niche businesses with social distancing guidelines that have been sidelined, as major retailers including Walmart consolidate control over essential and nonessential retail operations.

Staff reductions at major hospitals are roiling the state economy as state labor officials rush to distribute new unemployment benefits under a $2 trillion federal stimulus act.