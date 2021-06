COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Two drivers who collided with protesters during racial injustice protests last year in downtown Columbia will not be charged with any crimes, the Boone County Prosecutor's office announced Tuesday.

Assistant prosecutor David Hansen said in a letter to Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones that evidence did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that either driver intentionally injured the people hit on June 1, 2020, during racial injustice protests, KMIZ-TV reported.