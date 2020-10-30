No COVID-19 deaths for 9th time in 10 days on Navajo Nation

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Thursday reported 130 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 but no deaths for the ninth time in the last 10 days.

The latest figures bring the total number of cases to 11,602 including 10 delayed reported cases.

The known death toll remains at 575.

Tribal health officials said 124,109 people on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 7,528 have recovered.

A shelter-in-place order, mask mandate, daily curfews and weekend lockdowns remain in effect on the Navajo Nation.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez says the Navajo Department of Health is now warning the public about the possibility of community spread of COVID-19, meaning that individuals may contract the coronavirus without knowing how they were exposed.

“The Navajo Nation is in a very dire situation right now, but we have the ability to reverse this trend,” Nez said in a statement. “Stop holding family gatherings and stop traveling off the Navajo Nation and bringing back the virus. We have to hold each other accountable.”

Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms with the coronavirus, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.